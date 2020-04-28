Man held on $100,000 bail for allegedly crashing into Brown Line train during police chase

article

A motorist who allegedly fled from Chicago police and crashed into a CTA train, causing substantial delays on the Brown Line, had his request for reduced bail denied Monday.

Cook County prosecutors ordered 38-year-old Edward Kersting held in lieu of $100,000 for aggravated fleeing and eluding police shortly after the incident earlier this month.

When he appeared in court Monday, prosecutors denied Kersting’s request for reduced bail and ruled that he would remain held on $100,000.

Kersting was allegedly driving a black SUV on the night of April 18 when police saw him driving through a stop sign on Albany and Berteau avenues in Albany Park, prosecutors said.

When the officers tried to pull over Kersting, he drove off, increasing his speed and leading police on a chase, prosecutors said.

Kersting traveled four blocks north on Albany Avenue, then one block east on Wilson Avenue, half a block north on Sacramento Avenue, and half a block west in the alley of Eastwood Avenue before turning northbound onto Albany Avenue again, prosecutors said.

Kersting allegedly blew two more stop signs as he fled.

When he reached the CTA train tracks across Albany Avenue, Kersting tried to go around the safety gates but instead ran into the front car of a Brown Line train traveling between the Francisco and Kedzie stations, prosecutors said.

Kersting then got out of his car and fled on foot but was soon arrested and taken to the hospital, prosecutors said. Kersting fractured his wrist and Kersting’s friend, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV, fractured his leg. A CTA worker also suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

Brown Line service stopped for about five hours after the crash, while shuttle buses carried passengers through the affected route.

Kersting, who has a lengthy criminal record, allegedly told authorities he didn’t stop for the original traffic violation because he had an outstanding warrant in Wisconsin and because his passenger was carrying cocaine.