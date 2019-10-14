Man hit in face, robbed on Red Line train in Lincoln Park

article

A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He was riding a train at 12:53 a.m. near the Fullerton station, 943 W. Fullerton Ave., when a male suspect hit him in the face and took his cellphone, according to Chicago police. The suspect got off the train at the station and ran away.

The victim refused medical treatment for his injuries, according to police. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.