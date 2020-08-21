Man hit, killed by car while crossing Lake Shore Drive in Uptown: police

A man was fatally struck by a car Friday while trying to run across Lake Shore Drive in Uptown on the North Side.

The 32-year-old was attempting to run across the 4800 block of North Lake Shore Drive toward Montrose Avenue Beach about 1 a.m. when he was hit by a northbound Toyota Corolloa, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene, police said. No charges or citations are expected against him.

The CPD Major Accidents unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Less than two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle north in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore in Lincoln Park, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

About 40 minutes before that, a shootout between two vehicles caused a three-vehicle crash on Lake Shore near Oak Street Beach, authorities said. No injuries were reported.