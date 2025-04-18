Man hospitalized after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks in West Loop, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old man accidentally fell onto the CTA Blue Line tracks. He was shocked after the fall and taken to Stroger Hospital.



A man is hospitalized after accidentally falling onto the train tracks at a CTA Blue Line station in the West Loop on Friday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Halsted.

According to Chicago police, the 27-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the Greektown station and was shocked. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition.

What's next:

Further details on the incident or the victim haven't been released.

Area Three Detectives are still investigating.