Man hospitalized, in critical condition after Hegewisch shooting

A shooting in Hegewisch left a man hospitalized with critical injuries Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. to the 13200 block of S. Buffalo after a 31-year-old man in a vehicle was confronted by a suspect with a handgun.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the man in the arm and neck before leaving the scene.

The injured man was taken to Trinity Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.