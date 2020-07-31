Man hurt in Loop hit-and-run

One person was injured in a hit-and-run rollover crash Thursday in the Loop.

A Hyundai Sonata ran a red light about 9:15 p.m. and hit a Volkswagen Jetta in the 100 block of North Franklin Street, according to Chicago police. The impact caused the Volkswagen to roll onto its side.

A 61-year-old man in the Volkswagen was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Hyundai drove off after the crash and the driver is not in custody, according to police.