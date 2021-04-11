Man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

A 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The man was in a verbal altercation with another male about 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Gladys Avenue when the male pulled out a gun and fired shots before leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.