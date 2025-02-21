Man illegally imported suicide drug into Illinois; many buyers worldwide died after consumption: prosecutors

The Brief A Mexican man pleaded guilty in Chicago to illegally importing Pentobarbital, a drug used in suicides. Authorities say he sold the drug online to hundreds of buyers, including in Illinois, from 2012 to 2021. Many who purchased the drug consumed it and died, according to the plea agreement.



A 41-year-old man accused of running an online drug business that illegally sold a lethal drug used in suicides pleaded guilty in Chicago on Friday.

What we know:

Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia, also known as "Alejandro Vasquez," of Puebla, Mexico, admitted to illegally importing Pentobarbital into the U.S. from Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pentobarbital, also known as Nembutal, is sold in Mexico for the purpose of euthanizing animals. In the U.S., however, it's considered a controlled substance and has been used in state-sponsored executions.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Munguia sold and distributed the drug to hundreds of individuals worldwide, including in Illinois, from 2012 to 2021. Many buyers died after consuming the drug.

An investigation began in 2016 when authorities intercepted a package containing the drug in a Chicago suburb.

Officials in the U.S. and other countries later conducted well-being checks, finding Pentobarbital in the possession of people who admitted to ordering it online while in distress. Authorities provided assistance to those individuals.

Gonzalez-Munguia initially shipped the drug directly from Mexico in its original packaging but later disguised it as a cosmetic product and used intermediaries to transport it into the U.S. before distributing it to customers.

What's next:

Gonzalez-Munguia faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.