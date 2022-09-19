Man in backyard on Chicago's South Side wounded in drive-by shooting: police

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood.

Around 6:15 p.m., police say the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of South Cregier Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove down an alley and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was struck in the right leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.