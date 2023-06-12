Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Lawndale Monday morning.

At about 11:03 a.m., a 38-year-old man was outside in the 1000 block of South Independence when a known male offender produced a firearm and opened fire, police said.

The man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The offender then fled on foot.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Four detectives are investigating.