Man in critical condition after being shot at skate park in Grant Park

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Grant Park.

The victim was in the 1100 block of South Michigan at about 2 p.m. when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the leg. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No one is in custody at this time.

Area detectives continue to investigate.