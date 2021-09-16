Expand / Collapse search
Man in critical condition after being shot at skate park in Grant Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Grant Park.

The victim was in the 1100 block of South Michigan at about 2 p.m. when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the leg. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area detectives continue to investigate. 

 