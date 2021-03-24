2 suspects arrested following fatal shooting at Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview

Two suspects were arrested after a man was fatally shot outside the Secretary of State Drivers Facility in Bridgeview on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. at 7368 W. 87th Street.

The male victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police gave chase to a suspect vehicle in which authorities believed the shooter fled in. The Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha also said it appeared the suspect had an accomplice.

Advertisement

Police chased the car until about 99th and Roberts Road when the suspects abandoned the car. The suspects were then apprehended on foot.

The victim and the two suspects have not been identified at this time.

Police believe this was an intentionally planned shooting targeting the victim.

"It is a tragedy, but it is NOT a mass shooting similar to the unfortunate tragedies we have seen over the past few months across the country," Bridgeview spokeman Ray Hanania said in an email.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.