Man in custody after crash kills 76-year-old woman

A man is in custody Sunday after a crash that left a 76-year-old woman dead in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The man, 41, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on Cicero Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when he sideswiped a Honda that was eastbound on Archer Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the woman.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

