Man in custody after pointing gun at Red Line passenger on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly pointing a gun at a CTA Red Line passenger in the Chatham neighborhood.
A person was standing on the 87th Street Red Line platform around 12:17 a.m. when a man pointed a handgun at him, police said.
Police found the suspected gunman using a description given by the given by the victim, officials said.
The man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.
No one was injured in the incident.