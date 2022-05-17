Man in custody after pointing gun at Red Line passenger on Chicago's South Side

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly pointing a gun at a CTA Red Line passenger in the Chatham neighborhood.

A person was standing on the 87th Street Red Line platform around 12:17 a.m. when a man pointed a handgun at him, police said.

Police found the suspected gunman using a description given by the given by the victim, officials said.

The man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.