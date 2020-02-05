Man in custody after shooting at woman, barricading self in West Side apartment

A 32-year-old man is in custody after firing a gun at a woman he was arguing with Wednesday morning and barricading himself in an apartment in East Garfield Park.

They were arguing inside a home in the 2700 block of West Gladys Avenue when the woman, 28, went outside and the man followed. He pulled out a gun and fired in her direction, Chicago police said.

Officers answered a call of a man with a gun about 8:45 a.m., and found the man barricaded in the home, police said.

A SWAT team responded and arrested the man after he tried to run from the back of the home, police said.

No charges have been filed.