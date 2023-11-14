Man in custody after trying to start hallway on fire at Chicago apartment complex

A man is in police custody after attempting to start a hallway on fire at a Chicago apartment complex late Monday.

At about 11:23 p.m., Chicago police responded to a residential complex in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue where a man attempted to start a fire in the hallway.

The man then barricaded himself in an apartment after being confronted by a neighbor, police said.

SWAT responded to the scene and the man exited the apartment and was placed in custody.

The man was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.