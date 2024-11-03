Man in serious condition after being trapped under tractor in Woodstock creek: officials

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being trapped under a tractor for over half an hour in a creek due to a bridge collapse in unincorporated Woodstock on Sunday. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Brief A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being trapped under a tractor for over half an hour in a creek due to a bridge collapse in unincorporated Woodstock on Sunday. Firefighters rescued the man, who was found partially submerged but conscious, and he was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries and severe hypothermia. HAZMAT crews responded to the scene due to leaking fluids from the tractor, and absorbent materials were used in the creek to prevent contamination.



A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being trapped under a tractor in a creek following a bridge collapse in Woodstock on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of N. Route 47.

Crews were initially responding to a water rescue but were soon informed that a man was trapped under a tractor after a bridge collapsed on the property, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

The trapped man was located at the rear of the property, partially submerged in the creek, but conscious. He had been trapped for over 30 minutes before he was found, officials said.

Firefighters lifted the tractor to free the man and transferred him to an ambulance.

He was then taken to a landing zone at Northwood Middle School before being airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said.

The man suffered serious injuries from the collapse and entrapment, as well as severe hypothermia due to water exposure.

Fluids were leaking from the tractor during the rescue response, prompting HAZMAT crews to respond to the scene. Absorbent materials were also placed in the creek to prevent any liquids from dispersing in the water.

The tractor was removed from the creek at 6 p.m., and emergency crews departed the scene.