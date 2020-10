A 51-year-old man was injured Tuesday after he fell to the street while crossing elevated tracks in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he was crossing the elevated tracks and fell through onto the street in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was treated for a leg injury, police said. He is in good condition.