A man was struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

The man, whose age was not known, was standing around 6:32 p.m. in the 600 block of the North Clark Street when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

He injured his leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

