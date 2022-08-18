Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police

A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence.

Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.

The victim was struck in his right arm and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.