Man jumps through window of CTA Blue Line train

A man jumped through a train conductor's window on the CTA Blue Line train Friday night.

The incident occurred on the platform located in the 700 block of South Cicero.

At about 7:36 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the CTA platform when he saw the train conductor's window open, police said.

The offender climbed through it, and the conductor quickly powered down and secured the train before exiting with the keys.

CTA workers then called 911, and the offender was apprehended nearby.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No property damage or injuries were reported.

The offender was transported to the 15th District, police said.

Charges are pending.

