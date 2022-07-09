Expand / Collapse search

Man jumps through window of CTA Blue Line train

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago Transit Authority
CHICAGO - A man jumped through a train conductor's window on the CTA Blue Line train Friday night.

The incident occurred on the platform located in the 700 block of South Cicero.

At about 7:36 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the CTA platform when he saw the train conductor's window open, police said.

The offender climbed through it, and the conductor quickly powered down and secured the train before exiting with the keys.

CTA workers then called 911, and the offender was apprehended nearby.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

The offender was transported to the 15th District, police said.

Charges are pending. 
 