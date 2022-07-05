Man killed, 2 others wounded during shooting at Woodlawn party

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting during a party Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

People were crowded inside a residence partying around 2:52 a.m. when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.

A 31-year-old man suffered six gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A man in his 20s was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.