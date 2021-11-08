Man killed, 4 injured in crash involving U-Haul truck in West Englewood

A man died and four others were injured in a crash involving a U-Haul truck Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The U-Haul truck ran a red light traveling southbound around 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue when it struck a Chevy Avalanche, police said.

A 26-year-old passenger of the U-Haul was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the U-Haul, 25, suffered a broken leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The second passenger, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a fractured pelvis and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The woman driving the Avalanche was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

A 37-year-old man who was riding in her car was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to police.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit and Area One detectives are investigating.