Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Des Plaines: police

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Des Plaines.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 721 S. Elmhurst Road.

A 2015 Toyota Highlander was driving northbound on Elmhurst from Dempster Street when it struck a 41-year-old man who was crossing the road, according to Des Plaines Police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota stayed on the scene and fully cooperated with authorities.

Due to the crash, northbound Elmhurst between Dempster and Kathleen Drive was closed for several hours as first responders and police worked the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.