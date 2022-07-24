Man killed after being shot in the face while changing tire on Chicago's West Side; 2 others shot

Three people were shot, one fatally, while changing a tire on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison.

At about 3:19 a.m., a group was changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV approached them.

A male offender exited the vehicle, and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing the area.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male victim was shot seven times in the body, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A third male victim was shot multiple times in the legs, arms and body, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.