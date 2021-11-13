Man killed after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Ridgeway.
At about 7:23 a.m., an unknown vehicle approached the 33-year-old man and fired multiple shots in the victim's direction, striking him throughout his body, police said.
The victim was found laying on a sidewalk and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody at this time.