Man killed after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Ridgeway.

At about 7:23 a.m., an unknown vehicle approached the 33-year-old man and fired multiple shots in the victim's direction, striking him throughout his body, police said.

The victim was found laying on a sidewalk and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time.