Man killed after being struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side: police

A man was killed Wednesday evening when an SUV hit him as he walked through an intersection on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue.

The 44-year-old man was walking in the intersection when he was struck by a southbound SUV, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.