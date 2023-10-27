Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on West Side

A man was killed in a single-car crash on the West Side Friday morning.

Police say a 38-year-old man was driving in the 1700 block of South Western Avenue at 2 a.m. when he struck a pillar of a viaduct near Douglass Park.

The driver was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with trauma to the body. He was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.