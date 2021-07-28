Man killed, another critically wounded in Lawndale salon shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon at a salon in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were inside the salon about 2:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 16th Street when someone walked in and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

One man, 50, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 22, was struck in the chest and arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

