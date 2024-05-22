Man killed, another injured in Austin shooting: police

A shooting in Austin Tuesday night left one man dead and another injured, Chicago police said.

The victims were standing in the driveway of a residence in the 200 block of South Leamington Avenue at 6:34 p.m. when someone in a Nissan sedan fired shots.

A 46-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

A 51-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital and was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and neck.

Police said no one was in custody for the shooting. Area Four detectives are investigating.