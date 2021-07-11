Man killed, another wounded in Lower West Side shooting

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Lower West Side.

They were walking about 3:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The gunman may have fired shots from a black-colored vehicle.

A 22-year old was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The other, 25, was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.