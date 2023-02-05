Man killed in apartment fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was killed in an apartment fire in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning.

Fire officials responded to a blaze in a building located at 6401 South Whipple Street around 4:30 a.m.

The two and a half story building was believed to be vacant, but a man in his 30s was found inside and pronounced dead, CFD said.

The fire is out and crews are no longer on scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The fire companies and public education will be on the block distributing smoke detectors and fire safety literature today at 10 a.m.

Residents are advised to check their smoke and CO detectors to ensure they are functioning properly.

No additional information is available at this time.