Man killed by gunfire in South Chicago apartment building

Two people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a South Chicago apartment building Saturday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third floor hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around 11 p.m. when shots were fired.

The man was pounced dead on scene with a gunshot wound to the back. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.