Man killed in early morning drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a South Side drive-by early Monday. The 51-year-old victim was standing near a sidewalk when shots were fired from two sedans. No arrests have been made.



A 51-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:37 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said the man was standing near the sidewalk when two sedans approached. Someone inside each vehicle opened fire.

The victim was hit multiple times in the leg, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released the name of the victim or said whether they believe he was targeted.

There’s no description yet of the vehicles or suspects involved.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.