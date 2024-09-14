Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side, suspect at large: police

The Brief A 27-year-old man died after a drive-by shooting on the West Side. The man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Jerrell Jordan, of Albany, Wis. No arrests have been made; the investigation continues



A 27-year-old man is dead and a suspect is on the run following a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

The incident occurred at 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of W. Lake Street.

The victim, identified as Jerrell Jordan of Albany, Wis., was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a blue sedan began shooting, according to Chicago police.

The gunfire struck him in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.