Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side, suspect at large: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man is dead and a suspect is on the run following a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side overnight.
The incident occurred at 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of W. Lake Street.
The victim, identified as Jerrell Jordan of Albany, Wis., was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a blue sedan began shooting, according to Chicago police.
The gunfire struck him in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.