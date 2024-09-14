Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side, suspect at large: police

By Cody King
Published  September 14, 2024 7:23pm CDT
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man is dead and a suspect is on the run following a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

The incident occurred at 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of W. Lake Street.

The victim, identified as Jerrell Jordan of Albany, Wis., was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a blue sedan began shooting, according to Chicago police. 

The gunfire struck him in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.