Man, 20, killed in early morning crash in Evergreen Park: officials

A 20-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash in Evergreen Park.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 3400 W. 87th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Details on what led to the collision haven't been released.

Axel Aguilar, 20, of Romeoville, was killed in the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Multiple others were injured, but Chicago fire officials say some refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.