Man killed, girl wounded in West Side shooting

A man was killed, and a teen girl was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the man, 31, and the girl, 16, were sitting in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, when someone approached and fired multiple shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The girl was struck in the leg and brought to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating.