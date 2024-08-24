Man killed in high-speed crash on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed in a high-speed crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:49 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a silver sedan was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a car that was turning.

A passenger in the sedan, a 20-year-old man, suffered severe trauma and was later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The sedan driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash and citations are expected to be issued.