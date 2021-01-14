Man killed in Austin shooting, CTA bus driver injured by shattered glass: police

A man was killed Thursday in a shooting which also sent a bullet flying into a CTA bus in Austin on the West Side, according to police.

About 2:35 p.m., the 47-year-old was walking in the 1500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A nearby CTA bus driver was also injured by shattered glass when a bullet struck their bus, police said. The driver was listed in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.