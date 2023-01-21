Man killed in car crash on Chicago's NW Side

A driver was killed in a singe-car crash in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood Friday night.

Police say a man driving a BMW northbound in the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a pillar just after 10 p.m.

The BMW then struck a Toyota Prius.

The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced.

A 26-year-old male passenger in the BMW was taken to the same hospital originally in critical condition. Police say he is now listed in fair condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating and there were no other injuries reported.