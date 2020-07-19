Man killed in crash on I-94 near Park Manor

A 49-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 near Park Manor on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

An investigation found that about 3:55 a.m. a 2011 red Chevrolet Camaro and a 2000 black Ford were driving south on the Dan Ryan at 73rd Street, when the Camaro rear-ended the Ford, causing the Ford to become engulfed in flames, state police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

All southbound traffic lanes on I-94 were closed at about 4 a.m. for an investigation and were reopened about 10 a.m., state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.