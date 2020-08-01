Man killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway in Bridgeport

A man died in a crash Friday on the Stevenson Expressway in Bridgeport.

Wendell Turner, 60, was driving north in a Chevrolet Malibu about 10:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he veered to the left and struck a wall near South Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.

Turner, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy ruled Turner’s death an accident, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Turner lived in Roseland on the Far South Side.