Man killed in DeKalb shooting near NIU: police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at an apartment in west suburban DeKalb near Northern Illinois University.

Residents entered an apartment just before midnight in the 900 block West Hillcrest Drive and were confronted by two armed men, according to DeKalb police.

Jeffery L. Carson Jr., 29, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead, police said. He lived in Naperville.

Another person and one of the suspects were hospitalized, police said. Their injuries weren’t specified.

NIU’s Department of Police and Public Safety issued an alert Monday about the incident.

DeKalb police are investigating.