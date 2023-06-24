Man killed in fiery crash on Chicago's West Side after hearing gunshots, reversing into pole: police

A man was killed in a fiery traffic crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Saturday.

At about 1:02 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of West Jackson for a traffic crash.

When officers arrived, they located a car that was on fire in the alley.

An unidentified male victim was found in the driver's seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle told officers that they were driving southbound in the alley when they heard gunshots. The driver then reversed the vehicle and struck a pole.

The vehicle caught fire and the passenger was able to exit before the vehicle ignited, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.