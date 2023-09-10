Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in East Garfield Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An unidentified man was killed in a hit-and-run in East Garfield Park Saturday evening. 

Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard at approximately 8:18 p.m. and found a man in his late 40s or early 50s that was struck by a vehicle. 

The victim had suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Police say the vehicle that hit him fled the scene. The victim was not in a crosswalk, according to investigators. 

Area Four Detectives continue to investigate the crash.