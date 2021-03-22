Man killed in Lake in the Hills motorcycle crash

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in suburban Lake in the Hills.

The man was riding a motorcycle in a group of seven motorycyclists about 10 a.m. on Virgnia and Pingree roads when he lost control and crashed into four of the drivers, according to statement from Lake in the Hills Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another motorcyclist was injured and was taken to Sherman Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed as police investigate.