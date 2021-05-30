Man killed in Logan Square shooting

A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a shooting in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. when someone got out of a vehicle in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue and began shooting, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the arm and leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The shooting happened in front of an apartment complex located in the middle of the residential street. At least four shell casings could be seen inside an area police taped off, which stretched for half a block.

Residents in the block watched them work from their porches and windows.

"I can’t say I’m shocked," a woman who was returning home with her husband said. "As soon as it gets warm the shooters come outside."

"We usually hear about shootings about a block away from here, or in the alleys a block away; it has never made it to our front yard like this," her husband added.

They asked not to be identified by their names.

No one had been taken into custody, according to police.