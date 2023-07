A man was killed in a fire in Sheridan Park Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to a blaze in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue some time before 7a.m.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the fire was accidental.

No additional information was made available at this time.