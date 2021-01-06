Man killed in Oak Forest stabbing
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A man was stabbed to death Tuesday in south suburban Oak Forest.
Mark Stanfield, 37, was stabbed about 3:50 a.m. in the 15300 block of South Knox Avenue and died at 4:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
An autopsy found he died of multiple sharp force injuries and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Oak Forest.
Oak Forest police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.