Man killed in Oak Forest stabbing

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday in south suburban Oak Forest.

Mark Stanfield, 37, was stabbed about 3:50 a.m. in the 15300 block of South Knox Avenue and died at 4:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple sharp force injuries and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Oak Forest.

Oak Forest police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.