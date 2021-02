A 38-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in south suburban Richton Park.

About 1 a.m., the man was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Cedar Ridge Lane, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office ruled is death a homicide. His name hasn’t been released.

Richton Park police did not immediately respond to a request for details.